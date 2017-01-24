¡Y los nominados a los premios Razzie son…!
“Zoolander 2”, Ben Affleck en “Batman v Superman” y Robert De Niro son algunos de los candidatos a llevarse los galardones. Pero no son los únicos.
Los ganadores de los premios Razzie recibirán un trofeo dorado pintado con espray. Lo peor de la pantalla grande se dará a conocer en una ceremonia que se celebrará el 25 de febrero, un día antes de los Oscar.
La esperada segunda entrega de la comedia de culto Zoolander recibió un total de ocho nominaciones; entre ellas, para su director y estrella Ben Stiller, así como los coprotagonistas Owen Wilson y Will Ferrell.
Ben Affleck, en tanto, obtuvo una nominación por su papel en la película de superhéroes Batman v Superman, que también aspirará al Razzie como peor película, secuela y guión. Pese a las malas críticas, el público respaldó la cinta de acción, que sumó unos USD 873 millones en la taquilla mundial.
Ambas compiten por el trofeo al peor filme junto a Gods of Egypt, Independence Day: Resurgence, Dirty Grandpa y el documental político Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.
Muchos de los candidatos este año son actores aclamados, como Robert De Niro (Dirty Grandpa), Naomi Watts (Divergent Series: Allegiant), Johnny Depp (Alice Through the Looking Glass) y Julia Roberts (Mother’s Day).
Los nominados y vencerdores son votados online por alrededor de mil miembros, que se inscriben en internet y pagan una cuota de 40 dólares.
Peor película
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander 2
Peor actor
Ben Affleck por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler por Gods of Egypt and London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dinesh D’Souza por Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Robert De Niro por Dirty Grandpa
Ben Stiller por Zoolander 2
Peor actriz
Megan Fox por Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry por Boo! A Madea Halloween
Julia Roberts por Mother’s Day
Rebekah Turner por Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts por The Divergent Series: Allegiant and Shut In
Shailene Woodley por The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Peor actor de reparto
Nicolas Cage por Snowden
Johnny Depp por Alice Through the Looking Glass
Jesse Eisenberg por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Will Ferrell por Zoolander 2
Jared Leto por Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson por Zoolander 2
Peor actriz de reparto
Julianne Hough por Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson por Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza por Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour por Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward por Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig por Zoolander 2
Peor director
Dinesh D’Souza y Bruce Schooley – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich – Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry – Boo! A Madea Halloween
Alex Proyas – Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2
Peor guión
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – Chris Terrio y David S. Goyer
Dirty Grandpa – John M. Phillips
Gods of Egypt – Matt Sazama y Burk Sharpless
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party – Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley
Independence Day: Resurgence – Dean Devlin, Roland Emmerich, James Vanderbilt, James A. Woods and Nicolas Wright
Suicide Squad – David Ayer
Peor pareja en la pantalla
Ben Affleck y su peor enemigo Henry Cavill, por Batman vs Superman
Cualquier par de dioses o mortales en Dioses de Egipto
Johhny Depp y su disfraz vomitivo en Alice Through the Looking Glass
Todo el cast de actores una vez respetables de Belleza colateral
Tyler Perry y esa vergonzosa peluca en BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller y su a penas divertido amigo Owen Wilson en Zoolander 2
Peor remake o secuela
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander 2