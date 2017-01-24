¡Y los nominados a los premios Razzie son…!

now playing

“Zoolander 2”, Ben Affleck en “Batman v Superman” y Robert De Niro son algunos de los candidatos a llevarse los galardones. Pero no son los únicos.

Los ganadores de los premios Razzie recibirán un trofeo dorado pintado con espray. Lo peor de la pantalla grande se dará a conocer en una ceremonia que se celebrará el 25 de febrero, un día antes de los Oscar.

La esperada segunda entrega de la comedia de culto Zoolander recibió un total de ocho nominaciones; entre ellas, para su director y estrella Ben Stiller, así como los coprotagonistas Owen Wilson y Will Ferrell.

Ben Affleck, en tanto, obtuvo una nominación por su papel en la película de superhéroes Batman v Superman, que también aspirará al Razzie como peor película, secuela y guión. Pese a las malas críticas, el público respaldó la cinta de acción, que sumó unos USD 873 millones en la taquilla mundial.

Ambas compiten por el trofeo al peor filme junto a Gods of Egypt, Independence Day: Resurgence, Dirty Grandpa y el documental político Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.

Muchos de los candidatos este año son actores aclamados, como Robert De Niro (Dirty Grandpa), Naomi Watts (Divergent Series: Allegiant), Johnny Depp (Alice Through the Looking Glass) y Julia Roberts (Mother’s Day).

Los nominados y vencerdores son votados online por alrededor de mil miembros, que se inscriben en internet y pagan una cuota de 40 dólares.

Peor película

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander 2

Peor actor

Ben Affleck por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler por Gods of Egypt and London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dinesh D’Souza por Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Robert De Niro por Dirty Grandpa

Ben Stiller por Zoolander 2

Peor actriz

Megan Fox por Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry por Boo! A Madea Halloween

Julia Roberts por Mother’s Day

Rebekah Turner por Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts por The Divergent Series: Allegiant and Shut In

Shailene Woodley por The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Peor actor de reparto

Nicolas Cage por Snowden

Johnny Depp por Alice Through the Looking Glass

Jesse Eisenberg por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Will Ferrell por Zoolander 2

Jared Leto por Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson por Zoolander 2

Peor actriz de reparto

Julianne Hough por Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson por Mother’s Day

Aubrey Plaza por Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour por Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward por Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig por Zoolander 2

Peor director

Dinesh D’Souza y Bruce Schooley – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich – Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry – Boo! A Madea Halloween

Alex Proyas – Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2

Peor guión

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – Chris Terrio y David S. Goyer

Dirty Grandpa – John M. Phillips

Gods of Egypt – Matt Sazama y Burk Sharpless

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party – Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley

Independence Day: Resurgence – Dean Devlin, Roland Emmerich, James Vanderbilt, James A. Woods and Nicolas Wright

Suicide Squad – David Ayer

Peor pareja en la pantalla

Ben Affleck y su peor enemigo Henry Cavill, por Batman vs Superman

Cualquier par de dioses o mortales en Dioses de Egipto

Johhny Depp y su disfraz vomitivo en Alice Through the Looking Glass

Todo el cast de actores una vez respetables de Belleza colateral

Tyler Perry y esa vergonzosa peluca en BOO! A Medea Halloween

Ben Stiller y su a penas divertido amigo Owen Wilson en Zoolander 2

Peor remake o secuela

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander 2